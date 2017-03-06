The Maldives note that is a candidate for the award has vertical and horizontal designs.

The IBNS has narrowed candidates for its Banknote of the Year Award to 19 issues from 2016. Among the notes nominated is the 1,000-rufiyaa note of the Maldives, with a sea turtle and whale design.

Nominations for the International Banknote Society’s 2016 Banknote of the Year Award closed on Jan. 31 with a slate of 19 finalists from 18 different countries selected for consideration.

The candidates were submitted by the society’s members under standards requiring that nominated issues must have been issued to the public and be in general circulation (specimen issues and noncirculating currencies are ineligible) for the first time in 2016, and must have artistic merit or innovative security features or both. IBNS members can cast their vote for the winner until March 19.

The winner will be announced at the first IBNS Board meeting of the year, at a date to be announced later.

The candidates are: Argentina 500-peso note, Australia $5 note, Bahamas $10 note, Bahrain 20-bahraini-dinar note, Belarus 100-ruble note, Colombia 50,000-peso note, England £5 note, Georgia 50-lari note, India 2,000-rupee note, Macedonia 2,000-denar note, Maldives 1,000-rufiyaa note, New Zealand $50 note, Saudi Arabia 500-rial note; Bank of Scotland £5 note, Royal Bank of Scotland £5 note, Seychelles 500-rupee note, Sweden 100-krona note, Switzerland 50-franc note, and Ukraine 50-hryvnia note.

Images and description of the 19 notes are found at a special page at the organization’s website.

What is the IBNS?

Here is how the organization describes itself:

“The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) was founded in 1961. It operates as a non-profit educational organization and in furtherance of such purpose, its objectives are to promote, stimulate, and advance the study and knowledge of worldwide banknotes and paper currencies and all matters related thereto along educational, scientific and historical lines. Currently the IBNS has over 2,000 members in more than 90 countries.

“Members enjoy a number of benefits: a quarterly printed journal containing information on new issues and learned studies on paper money, a membership directory with contacts and dealers to further their collections, professional assistance in the unpleasant event of controversy between collectors, and many other useful tools.

“The goal of the IBNS web site is to provide a range of services to its members and to paper money collectors in general. Visitors to these pages can co-operate in the development of our site by sending in their comments, opinions, hints, ideas, expectations, and wishes. Everyone is welcome.”