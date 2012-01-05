IBNS Journal article offers insights about 1955 1-lira

The history of the Series 1955 Israeli 1-lira bank note is detailed in the most recent IBNS Journal, the quarterly publication of the International Bank Note Society.

Once the nation of Israel was established as a sovereign nation in 1948, discussions began about organizing a central bank, according to Shlomo Tepper. However, circumstances delayed the discussion phase from developing into a reality, so in the meantime the nation signed a contract with the Anglo-Palestine Bank to issue bank notes. That contractual arrangement continued until 1950, when the Israel government incorporated Bank Leumi Le-Israel (National Bank of Israel), which took over the job of creating the second series of notes in 1952, according to Tepper.

“The Israel government finally created the Bank of Israel in 1954, and this institution issued its first series of banknotes, Israel’s third series, in 1955,” Tepper writes. “The one Israeli lira features a view from the Upper Galilee, showing a flowing river. They also included a view of the Jordan [River] in the vicinity of Kibbutz Sde-Nehemia.”

According to Tepper, the kibbutz “was established in 1940 by immigrants from the Netherlands, Austria, Czechoslovakia and North Africa. Its first name was Huliot, later changed to Sde-Nehemia, to honor Nehemia de Lieme, a Zionist leader in the Netherlands.”

