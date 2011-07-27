IBNS awards Book of the Year honors to Roger Outing
- Published: Jul 27, 2011, 8 PM
The Standard Catalogue of the Provincial Banknotes of England & Wales by Roger Outing was presented the International Bank Note Society’s 2011 Book of the Year award. The award was made during the annual IBNS meeting conducted at the International Paper Money Show June 9 to 12 in Memphis, Tenn.
Outing’s book covers a wide range of bank note and banking information. The main section of the book offers an alphabetical listing of issuing banks by town, which also incorporates the multibranch joint stock banks. Also included is a full listing of the London private and joint-stock banks, most of which never issued bank notes. However, the comprehensive coverage is a boon for bank historians, as well as collectors of checks and other financial ephemera. A listing of all nonbank issuers by town of origin — mostly collieries, ironworks and similar businesses — that issued notes in the early years of the 19th century is included.
The large format, hardcover, 520-page book with more than 850 images was published by Token Publishing of the United Kingdom. For information about purchasing the book, visit the publisher’s website at www.tokenpublishing.com and click on the Shop button. ¦
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles