IBNS awards Book of the Year honors to Roger Outing

The Standard Catalogue of the Provincial Banknotes of England & Wales by Roger Outing was presented the International Bank Note Society’s 2011 Book of the Year award. The award was made during the annual IBNS meeting conducted at the International Paper Money Show June 9 to 12 in Memphis, Tenn.

Outing’s book covers a wide range of bank note and banking information. The main section of the book offers an alphabetical listing of issuing banks by town, which also incorporates the multibranch joint stock banks. Also included is a full listing of the London private and joint-stock banks, most of which never issued bank notes. However, the comprehensive coverage is a boon for bank historians, as well as collectors of checks and other financial ephemera. A listing of all nonbank issuers by town of origin — mostly collieries, ironworks and similar businesses — that issued notes in the early years of the 19th century is included.

The large format, hardcover, 520-page book with more than 850 images was published by Token Publishing of the United Kingdom. For information about purchasing the book, visit the publisher’s website at www.tokenpublishing.com and click on the Shop button. ¦