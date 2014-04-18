HWAC CSA ad note

Replica of a Confederate States of America $10 note, complete with a large FAC-SIMILE notation printed just above the Register signature space in the lower left corner, sold for $35 March 30, 2014, at auction by Holabird Western Americana Collections in Reno, Nevada. It was used as an advertisement for A. Bergschicker & Co., manufacturers of saddles and harnesses, in Memphis, Tenn. Adolph Bergschicker is listed as a saddle maker in the 1885 edition of Dow’s Memphis Directory.

Throughout history businesses have used a variety of ways to advertise their wares. Messages printed on the back of paper money look-alikes or affixed to coins seem to be a favorite tactic. So it is no surprise in the late 1800s that businesses would take advantage of the surplus of then-worthless Confederate Sates of America paper money. Many CSA notes had been printed on one side, leaving the other side blank.

But some businesses took the idea a bit further, as does this piece with a CSA $10 look-alike design, complete with a large FAC-SIMILE notation printed just above the register signature space in the lower left corner.

The back of the advertsing note just sold displays the text “A. Bergschiker & Co. manufacturers of Saddles and Harness” with an address of 174 N. Main St. in Memphis. Adolph Bergschicker is listed as a saddle maker in the 1885 edition of Dow’s Memphis Directory.

For more information about this item and other lots in the auction, visit the auction website at www.FHWAC.com or telephone the firm at 775-825-1624.