Hupeh note showing coin highlights auction

A piece of paper money from Hupeh China featuring Dragon silver dollars highlights Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s April 4 auction of paper money in Hong Kong. The note has an estimate of $25.000 to $35,000.

In 1899, the Hupeh government of China issued paper money showcasing its local silver coin issue.

The vertical format 7 mace and 2 candareens paper money (the note also denominated as a dollar) shows facing dragons, holding the obverse and reverse of the Dragon silver dollars, with a pearl of wisdom at the center, on the face of the note.

Unlike many examples of the type, this example does not bear the large cancellation markings.

The note is graded by Paper Money Guaranty as Choice Very Fine 35 (Net Fine), Repaired, and is the highlight of the April 4 Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio auction. The catalog description does not identify the nature of the repairs noted in the PMG grade.

The firm offers 737 lots of paper money in the auction, which is one of three sales it is offering under the April 2012 Hong Kong Auction umbrella, set for April 1 to 4. One of the other two auctions offers traditional Chinese coins and medals, with the other auction offering modern Chinese coins and medals.

The paper money auction includes the Neil Nelson Collection.

A 19.5 percent buyer’s fee applies to all successful bids.

For more information, write to Stacks Bowers Ponterio at 1063 McGaw Ave., Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614, telephone the firm at 800-458-4646, email the business at auctions@bowersandmerena.com or visit its website at www.bowersandmerena.com.

Some additional highlights:

Empire of China, Ming Dynasty, circa 1368 to 1369 1-kuan note, Pick AA10 (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money by Albert Pick, edited by George Cuhaj), Lot 24001, Paper Money Guaranty Very Fine 20.

Empire of China, Ming Dynasty, circa 1368 to 1369 1-kuan note, Pick AA10, Lot 24002, Paper Money Guaranty Very Fine 20.

Empire of China, Board of Revenue, Year 5 (1855) 5-tael note, Pick-A11c, Lot 24038, PMG Uncirculated 62.

Empire of China, Board of Revenue, Year 4 (1854) 10-tael note, Pick-A12b, Lot 24039, PMG About Uncirculated 50.

Empire of China, Board of Revenue, Year 4 (1854) 50-tael note, Pick-A13b, Lot 24042, PMG Choice Fine 15.

China, 1953, People’s Bank of China 3-yuan note, Pick-868, Lot 24319, PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 Exceptional Paper Quality.

China, undated (1910) Russo-Asiatic Bank $100 note, Harbin branch, Pick-S466, Lot 24435, PMG AU-55. ¦