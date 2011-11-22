Hong Kong auction features Chinese paper money

What is reported as the finest known example of an 1899 Hupeh Government $1 (7 mace and 2 candareens) note realized $51,920, leading all lots in Champion Hong Kong’s Nov. 30 auction.

A rare bank note from Hupeh Province in China showing a silver Chinese dollar is the “finest known” example, according to Champion Hong Kong Auctions, which will offer the note for sale on Nov. 30.

The 1899 Hupeh Government $1 (7 mace, 2 candareens) note, identified as Pick S2135 in the Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, edited by George Cuhaj, highlights the Arthur Coole Collection of Chinese paper money, one of several marquee consignments in the auction.

The note is in a vertical format and without punch cancellations often found on these notes.

On the face, two dragons each hold one side of a Dragon silver dollar coin, while the orange back shows a table of Chinese characters.

The note is graded Choice Extremely Fine 45 Net by Paper Money Guaranty.

The auction of 416 lots of Chinese paper money is one of three auctions being conducted by Champion Hong Kong Auctions in conjunction with the first Hong Kong Invitational Numismatic Convention.

The auction is scheduled at the Hyatt Hotel in Hong Kong. It also includes 163 lots from the J.C. Lee Collection of Chinese bank notes.

An 18 percent buyer’s fee applies to successful bids.

Lots are posted for free viewing online at the firm’s website, www.cghka.com/english. Print catalogs may be ordered from the firm.

For more information or to order catalogs, email Michael Chou at championghka@gmail.com, or telephone him at 646-270-9988 (from inside the United States), at 86-920 630 566 (from Taipei), at 81-909 015 0225 (from Japan) or at 86-1370 1793 363 (from Shanghai).

Some additional paper money highlights:

China, Ming Dynasty, circa 1368 to 1399 mulberry bark Pao Chao 1-kuan note, Ta ming, “earliest collectible paper money,” “one account about the Ming notes is that a bundle was found underneath a statue of Buddha during the Boxer Rebellion of 1900,” formerly in the Arthur Braddan Coole Collection, Lot 164, Paper Money Guaranty Very Fine 25.

China, military rule, 1911 Chinese Revolutionary Government 10-copper note, Lot 310, Extremely Fine.

China, 1913 Russo-Asiatic Bank, 1-mace note, Pick S481, Lot 131, PMG Fine 15.

China, 1953 People’s Bank of China 10-yuan note, serial number I II IV 2847479, Pick 870, Lot 336, About Uncirculated. ¦