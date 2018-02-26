Honduras to release new 200-lempira note for September bicentennial

The Central Bank of Honduras said in mid-June that a new 200-lempira note will be placed into circulation in September, celebrating the nation’s bicentennial.

The note, worth $8.34 in U.S. funds, is a new denomination, joining the 1-, 2-, 5-, 10-, 20-, 50-, 100- and 500-lempira notes.

It was announced in March of this year that the new note would commemorate the bicentennial of Honduran independence from Spain Sept. 15, 1821.

The president of the bank, Wilfredo Cerrato, described the design as having three themes, with one motif alluding to the bicentennial of Honduras, and the others to the promotion of education and the conservation of flora and fauna. The first theme is reflected on the face of the note, with the latter two on the back. Twenty million examples will be printed.

Some are expressing dismay at the new issue, claiming that it will lead to an increase in consumer prices. The former president of the Honduran College of Economists, Martín Barahona, warned of this. He explained his reasoning in Honduran media, saying there could be an upward trend in prices since the bank note is of a higher denomination than the ones normally used. He claimed that something similar happened when the 500-lempira note was launched in 1995. He also expressed concerns that despite the 20 million printed, there might not be sufficient supply, and that the lempira was constantly being devalued.

