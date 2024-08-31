Holabird August sale offers fresh Confederate notes

This $50 note from the days of the Confederate States of America was one of over 70 CSA notes sold during the Holabird American treasures of the Past four-day sale.

Holabird Americana recently completed a four-day auction of a wide variety of offerings that included what the company considered one of the best collections of Confederate States of America notes to hit the market in some time. “Our collector started in the 1960s and the collection has not seen the light of day in decades, all ‘fresh,’ ” the pre-sale press release stated.

Early offerings in the American Treasures of the Past sale included Native American jewelry, turquoise and western art. For numismatists, some of America’s first gold coins, Proof coins and rarities were offered, including some items previously displayed at the 2024 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.

More than 70 lots encompassed Confederate States of America notes, which were followed by obsolete notes and state issues on the final day of the four-day sale. The top price realized was for a Series 1861 $1,000 Confederate Treasury note with written dates, designated Type 1. The note, printed by National Bank Note Company, was one of 607 issued and dated May 27, 1861. It was certified as choice Fine 15, canceled and repaired. It is the only Confederate Treasury note issued in this denomination. The plates for this desirable note were engraved and printed in New York City by the National Bank Note Company under contract prior to the hostilities between the Northern and Southern States. With buyer’s premium, the note sold for $21,690.

A number of notes exceeded pre-sale estimates. A July 25, 1861, $100 note certified Paper Money Guaranty Very Fine 30 was an example of the first in a series of Confederate bank notes that did not bear interest. The realized price of $875 after buyer’s premium was well above the pre-sale estimate. The same price was paid for a Sept. 2, 1861, $20 note listed by the cataloger as XF, and the condition drove the price well over the estimate for a somewhat common issue (164,248 examples known).

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Retry

A $5 note with the same issue date broke through the $1,000 mark, selling for $1,187.50. Like the $20 note, these issues carry the redemption message “Six Months after Ratification of a Treaty of Peace Between the Confederate States and the United States.”

Other notes that exceeded pre-sale estimates included an 1862 $1 Criswell 342-A note that brought $687.50 and an 1864 $500 note, only the second issue of the denomination by the CSA, which sold for $625.

While many notes sold above estimates, collectors looking for a bargain could find issues for under $100 during the sale.

More than 2,000 lots were sold during the four-day sale held in Reno, Nevada.

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