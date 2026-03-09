Historic note draws willing bidders

This Series 1899 $1 silver certificate has been carefully saved for more than 100 years. Graded by PMG as Choice Uncirculated 64 Exceptional Paper Quality (EPQ)it sold for $5,040 at Stack’s Bowers auction in February.

Saved over 110 years ago, likely thanks to the personal intervention of Treasurer Carmi A. Thompson, this Series 1899 $1 silver certificate is not only a pleasing example of its design that was spared from circulation and laden with original qualities, but one that can trace its history back to a storied collection.

Once part of the Albert A. Grinnell Collection, this same note (cataloged as Friedberg 231 in the widely known reference work Paper Money of the United States, by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg) brought a respectable sum of $28.50 (excellent for a dollar note, in his day) as part of one of Barney Bluestone’s legendary sales, before trading again in 1980 for $2,000.

Today this well-preserved note was bound to realize a respectable price even by the standards of 2026, and it saw its share of interest from bidders before the hammer fell.

The note ultimately realized $5,040 when it crossed the auction block during the Stack’s Bowers auction held Feb. 25 and 26.