Higgins national bank note museum sets July dates for seminar

The Higgins Museum in Okoboji, Iowa, will be the site of a an annual seminar about national bank notes on Jule 23 and 24. Museum admittance is free, but the seminar requires payment of a registration fee.

Paper money veterans Lyn Knight of Lyn Knight Auctions; dealer Glen Jorde; and longtime paper money dealer and author Dean Oakes, will make presentations on a range of topics from insights into the great collections and great personalities of the hobby to in-depth perspectives on paper money grading.

The seminar will be held at the museum, which features the largest collection of national bank notes from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin on permanent exhibit anywhere in the country.

Several organizations are sponsoring the seminar: the Society of Paper Money Collectors, the Professional Currency Dealers Association and the Central States Numismatic Society.

The registration fee for the seminar, including a catered lunch and light snacks during morning and afternoon breaks, is $75.

The cost is $65 for members of the co-sponsoring SPMC, PCDA and CSNS organizations.

A welcome reception for speakers and early arrivals will kick off the seminar from 5 to 6:20 p.m. July 23.

Seminar sessions will start at 8:30 a.m. July 24. Each speaker is scheduled for one-hour and 15-minute presentations, with short breaks between each speaker. A one-hour roundtable question and answer discussion panel will follow the afternoon speakers, with the seminar session to conclude at 5:30 p.m.

Registration must be made in advance by contacting Larry Adams, the Higgins Museum curator, by telephone at 712-332-5859 or 515-432-1931.

Adams can also be contacted by email to ladams@thehigginsmuseum.org or ladams47@gmail.com.

Registration payments should be sent to the Higgins Museum, 1507 Sanborn Ave., Box 258, Okoboji, IA 51335.