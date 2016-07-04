Higgins Museum finalizes schedule for annual seminar

Hugh McCulloch, the subject on the face of the $20 notes of the Third Charter Period and secretary of the Treasury from 1865 to 1869 and again from 1884 to 1885, will be the subject of a presentation in Iowa on July 28.

The full-day event begins with introductions at 8 a.m. and is followed by a presentation titled “National Bank Notes; McCulloch’s Early Insights” by Wendell Wolka. This refers to Hugh McCulloch, the subject on the face of the $20 notes of the Third Charter Period and secretary of the Treasury from 1865 to 1869 and again from 1884 to 1885. He was also the first comptroller of the currency, serving from 1863 to 1865 when more than 800 national banks were chartered.

Lee Lofthus will speak on “National Banking Inside the Treasury,” followed by Frank Potter’s discussion of the family story behind the First National Bank of Harlan, Iowa.

Following a lunch break, talks will be presented by Mark Hotz on national bank note collection insights, and by Peter Huntoon, who will discuss “Building Great Arizona and Wyoming National Collections.”

To register as a participant at the seminar, contact museum curator Larry Adams at 712-332-5859, or email him at ladams@thhigginsmuseum.org. The registration fee is $75 or $65 for individuals who are members of the co-sponsoring Central States Numismatic Society, Society of Paper Money Collectors, or Professional Currency Dealers Association organizations. Send registrations and remittances to the Higgins Museum, 1507 Sanborn Ave., P.O. Box 258, Okoboji, IA 51355. The fee includes a welcome reception at the museum and a catered lunch break.