Heritage to offer notes at CSNS auction

More than 1,800 lots of U.S. and world paper money will be offered in Heritage Auctions’ April 18 to 20 Signature currency auction during the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

The live auction will take place in the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Utopia Ballroom D.

Some world highlights:

Greenland, 1892 25-ore note issued by the Danish Administration of Greenland, Lot 15008, Paper Money Guaranty Very Fine 30.

New Zealand, Jan. 8, 1934, £5 note issued by the New Zealand Reserve Bank, Lot 15024, PMG VF-25, with pinholes according to catalog.

Some American and U.S. highlights:

April 11, 1778, $5 Continental Currency note, Lot 15055, PMG About Uncirculated 55.

April 29, 1780, $5 New Hampshire note, all signatures are visible and the note is uncanceled, Lot 15068, PCGS Currency Extremely Fine 40.

Third Issue 10-cent fractional currency note, Lot 15143, PCGS Currency Gem New 66 Premium Paper Quality.

Fourth Issue 15-cent fractional currency note, Lot 15147, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ.

March 1, 1863, $2 obsolete note issued by the State of Florida (Tallahassee), punch canceled, Lot 15197, PCGS Currency Choice About New 58 PPQ.

$3 obsolete note proof for the Millville Bank (Millville, N.J.), punch canceled, Lot 15304, PCGS Currency Gem New 66 PPQ.

$3 obsolete note proof for the Forest City Bank (Cleveland, Ohio), punch canceled, Lot 15329, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64.

1861 Confederate States of America $10 note, Lot 15392, PMG Choice AU 58.

1863 Confederate States of America $100 note, Lot 15417, PMG Choice Uncirculated 63 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Series 1882 $5 national bank note for the First National Bank of Oswego (Kansas), Friedberg 467 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), serial number 1, Lot 15546, PCGS Currency EF-40.

Series 1902 $20 national bank note for the First National Bank of Ringling (Oklahoma), F-657, Lot 15861, PMG Choice Fine 15.

Series 1928D $2 United States note, F-1505, Lot 15987, PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ.

Series 1933 $10 silver certificate, F-1700, Lot 16016, PMG AU-53.

Series 1928 $20 Federal Reserve note, F-2050A, Lot 16079, PMG AU 50 EPQ.

Series 1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve note, F-2212G, Lot 16225, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ.

Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note, F-2231C, Lot 16245, PCGS Currency About New 50, margin repairs described in catalog.

Series 1880 $2 United States note, F-56, Lot 16409, PCGS Currency Superb Gem New 67 PPQ.

Series 1899 $5 silver certificate, F-271, Lot 16653, PMG AU-55.

Series 1891 $20 Treasury or coin note, F-375, Lot 16733, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64.

Series 1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank note, F-749, Lot 16743, PMG Choice AU-58 EPQ.

Series 1918 $5 Federal Reserve Bank note, F-804, Lot 16751, PMG EF-40 EPQ.

Series 1914 $20 Federal Reserve note, F-965, Lot 16767, PCGS Currency EF-40 PPQ.

Series 1905 $20 gold certificate, Lot 16804, PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ.

Series 1900 $10,000 gold certificate, F-1225h, Lot 16830, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64. ¦