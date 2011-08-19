Heritage to offer more than 2,500 lots of world, U.S.

This Series 1902 $10 national bank note for the First National Bank of Tombstone (Arizona), will be offered by Heritage Auction Galleries during the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo Sept. 7 to 9.

More than 2,500 lots of world and U.S. paper money will be offered in Heritage Auction Galleries Signature Auction set for Sept. 7 to 9 at the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo.

The four floor sessions will be offered at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

All lots are available for viewing online by visiting the firm’s website at www.HA.com. For more information about the auction or to obtain a catalog, telephone the firm at 800-872-6467 or write to Heritage Auction Galleries, 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75219-3941.

Some highlights:

Uniface Spanish Administration 100-peso note for the El Banco Espanol de la Habana (Havana, Cuba) dated Aug. 16, 1879, Lot 15085, PCGS Currency Apparent Very Good 10.

1968 10,000-franc note specimen for Equatorial African States, Lot 15168, Paper Money Guaranty About Uncirculated 55 Net, net grade is due to paper clip rust visible on the back.

Tahiti 5-franc note specimen dated Jan. 8, 1923, Lot 15393, PMG Choice Uncirculated 63.

1954 $2 Bank of Canada note, Devil’s Face replacement note, Lot 15426, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Uncut sheet of four Georgia colonial notes in denominations of $3, $5, $7 and $8, “extremely minor restorations in the very top edge,” Lot 15504, PMC Choice Very Fine 35 Net.

$1 H. Thatcher’s Trade note, Cut Off, Lafayette County, Ark., obsolete note issue, Lot 15715, PMV Choice Fine 15 Net.

1861 $50 Confederate States of America note, Lot 15821, PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Series 661 $10 military payment certificate, Lot 15924, PCGS Currency Superb Gem New 68 PPQ.

1902 $10 national bank note for the First National Bank of Tombstone (Arizona), Friedberg 628 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), pen signed, Lot 15955, PCGS Currency VF-30 Premium Paper Quality.

1902 $5 national bank note for the United States National Bank of San Diego (California), Lot 16019, PCGS Choice About New 58.

Series 1929 $20 Federal Reserve Bank note, F-1870-L, Lot 16604, PMG Gem Unc. 66 EPQ.

Series 2009 $10 Federal Reserve note with solid serial number 8s, F-2095-E, Lot 16701, PCGS Superb Gem New 67 PPQ.

Series 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve note, F-2221-B, Lot 16874, PCGS Very Choice New 64 PPQ.

1891 $1 silver certificate, F-223, Lot 17138, PMC About Uncirculated 55.

Series 1899 $5 silver certificate, F-278, Lot 17252, PCGS VF-30. ¦