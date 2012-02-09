Heritage paper money auction tops $1.5 million

The Currency Signature Auction conducted by Heritage Auctions during the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectible Expo, realized $1,508,455.

The auction, conducted Feb. 3 during the Long Beach, Calif., show, had four lots with winning bids in the six-figure range.

Some highlights:

Series 1890 $20 Treasury or coin note, Friedberg 372 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Paper Money Guaranty Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality, $132,250.

Series 1869 $100 United States notes, F-168, PCGS Currency Extremely Fine 45, $138,000.

Series 1890 $100 Treasury or coin note, F-377, PMG Very Fine 25, $161,000.

Series 1907 $1,000 gold certificate, F-1219e, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64, $195,500.

Series 1869 $20 United States note, F-127, PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, $46,000.

Series 1880 $50 silver certificate, F-327, PCGS Currency VF-35, $94,875.

Series 1882 $500 gold certificate, F-1216, PMG Choice VF-35, $32,200.

Series 1922 $500 gold certificate, F-1217, PMG About Uncirculated 55 EPQ, $92,000.

Series 1922 $1,000 gold certificate, F-1220, PMG Choice EF-45, $80,500.

Series 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve note, F-2221-G, PCGS Currency New 62 Premium Paper Quality, $89,125.

Series 1891 $2 silver certificate, F-245, PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ, $18,400.

Series 1896 $5 silver certificate, F-269, PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ, $20,700.

Series 1891 $20 silver certificate, F-321, PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, $38,812.50.

Series 1890 $2 Treasury or coin note, F-353, PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, $63,250.

Series 1915 $10 Federal Reserve Bank Note, F-817, PCGS Gem New 65 PPQ, $6,612.50.

Series 1918 $1,000 Federal Reserve note, F-1104, PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, $6,325.

Series 1918 $1,000 Federal Reserve note, F-1133-B, PMG VF-25, $20,700.

Series 1882 $50 national bank note for the Los Angeles National Bank (California), Brown Back, F-515, PCGS VF-30, $12,650. ¦