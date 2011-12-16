Heritage offers U.S., world notes at FUN auction Jan. 5

This 1861 $1,000 Confederate States of America note is one of two examples that will be offered in the Heritage Signature Currency Auction during the Florida United Numismatists Convention in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 5 to 10.

More than 6,700 lots of U.S. and world notes will be offered by Heritage Auctions during its Jan. 5 to 10 Signature Currency Auction conducted in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Among the notes offered will be the Honorable William H. Kelly Collection of Confederate Notes and Southern Obsoletes. The consignment includes eight “Montgomery” notes, so named because they were issued in Montgomery, Ala., when the city was the first capital of the Confederacy. Two examples each of 1861 $50, $100, $500 and $1,000 CSA notes will be offered. All eight of those notes were graded by PCGS Currency.

The Roger H. Durand Santa Claus Notes Collection will also be offered during the second session of the auction.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

One of three known $2 obsolete note proofs printed for the Knickerbocker Bank of the City of New York, Lot 15705, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64 Premium Paper Quality.

Jan. 1, 1865, $500 note issued by the State of Florida, Lot 15804, PCGS Currency Choice New 63.

$20 obsolete note proof printed for the Westfield Bank (Westfield, Mass.), Lot 15923, Paper Money Guaranty Choice Uncirculated 64.

Series 1902 $20 national bank note for the Nixon National Bank (Reno, Nev.), Friedberg 641 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 18203, PCGS Currency Very Fine 20.

Series 1902 $50 national bank note for the Omaha National Bank (Omaha, Neb.), F-665, Lot 18190, PCGS Currency VF-25.

Circa 1368 to 1399 China Ming Dynasty 1-kuan note, Lot 15052, PCGS Currency Apparent VF-25.

1965 $100 Bahamas note with two-digit serial number, Lot 15021, PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality.

1921 20-gulden note issued by the Netherlands Indies De Javasche Bank, Lot 15155, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64. ¦