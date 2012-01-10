Heritage FUN paper money auction realizes $7.6 million

U.S. and world notes realized $7,631,186 during the Heritage Signature Currency Auction held in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando Jan. 5 to 10.

More than 6,700 lots of U.S. and world notes were offered.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941, or telephone Heritage at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

One of three known $2 obsolete note proofs printed for the Knickerbocker Bank of the City of New York, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64 Premium Paper Quality, $25,300.

Jan. 1, 1865, $500 note issued by the State of Florida, PCGS Currency Choice New 63, $14,375.

$20 obsolete note proof printed for the Westfield Bank (Westfield, Mass.), Paper Money Guaranty Choice Uncirculated 64, $3,220.

Series 1902 $20 national bank note for the Nixon National Bank (Reno, Nev.), Friedberg 641 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), PCGS Currency Very Fine 20, $66,125.

Series 1902 $50 national bank note for the Omaha National Bank (Omaha, Neb.), F-665, PCGS Currency VF-25, $32,200.

1965 $100 Bahamas note with two-digit serial number, PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality, $11,500.

One of five known examples of $2 obsolete note issued by The City Bank (Biddeford, Maine), dated Jan. 1, 1859, from the Roger H. Durand Santa Claus Notes Collection, PCGS Currency Fine 15, $20,700.

$2 obsolete note proof for the Knickerbocker Bank of the City of New York (New York), from the Durand Collection, PCGS Currency Very Choice New 64 PPQ, $25,300.

$5 obsolete note issued for the Saint Nicholas Bank (New York, NY), from the Durand Collection, PCGS Currency Fine 15 Apparent, minor edge splits, $34,500.

$1 million U.S. Treasury bond dated Dec. 14, 1954, PCGS Currency New 61, $54,625.

Series 1902 $20 national bank note issued for the Nixon National Bank of Reno (Nevada), one of 14 red seal notes reported for all Nevada national banks and the finest of three known $20, PCGS Currency VF-20, $66,125. ¦