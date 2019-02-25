Heritage new weekly auction of world paper money will be a dedicated platform for world paper currency, featuring such notes as the Brunei 2013 500-ringgit note, top, and the Giori test note, lower image.

Heritage Auctions has begun weekly Tuesday auctions on HA.com of world paper money, reports Dustin Johnston, a 20-year veteran at Heritage, recently promoted to vice president of currency at the auction house.

Heritage Auctions announced two developments on the paper money front at the end of January. One was a new vice president of currency, and the other was the launch of a new auction venue for collectors of world paper money.

Dustin Johnston, a 20-year veteran at Heritage, is promoted to vice president of currency. He was previously director of the Heritage Auctions currency department, where he oversaw all aspects of the department, including consignment acquisitions, purchasing, catalogs and inventory management.

“Dustin is an accomplished expert who is universally admired and respected throughout the Currency collecting community,” Heritage Auctions co-chairman Jim Halperin said. “His knowledge and expertise are the results of exceptional talent and energy combined with his long-term, sharply focused involvement in all aspects of collecting, including roles in prominent currency collecting professional organizations.”

Johnston began collecting at the age of 10 and is currently a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild, the American Numismatic Association, the International Bank Note Society, and the Society of Paper Money Collectors, and is vice president of the Professional Currency Dealers Association.

World currency will have its own weekly auctions on HA.com every Tuesday. Johnston explained, “The increase in popularity and demand for World Currency offered by Heritage Auctions in recent years has called for the birth of a dedicated platform. We foresee a continued growth in World Currency, and the Weekly Tuesday auctions will go a long way toward allowing Heritage to meet the needs of collectors everywhere. They will have a variety of graded and ungraded banknotes from across the globe.”

Johnston added that all lots in the weekly sales will be offered without reserve. Bidding starts at prices as low as $1. Heritage’s next floor auction of world currency will be on April 24 to 30 in Schaumburg, Illinois.

