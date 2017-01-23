Becoming a trillionaire is not so difficult [VIDEO]

The focus of our latest #CWShowAndTell video were high-denomination Zimbabwe inflation notes.

In our latest Coin World Show & Tell Facebook video, senior editor Jeff Starck explains some fascinating African notes that boast some pretty gaudy denominations.

These “inflation notes” were issued in Zimbabwe from 2006 to 2009, a period during which the country’s currency was seriously devalued.

Starck’s notes show some crazy face values that prompt the question, how much are these notes actually worth?

Watch the #CWShowAndTell video below to find out.