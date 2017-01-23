Becoming a trillionaire is not so difficult [VIDEO]
- Published: Jan 23, 2017, 7 AM
The focus of our latest #CWShowAndTell video were high-denomination Zimbabwe inflation notes.
In our latest Coin World Show & Tell Facebook video, senior editor Jeff Starck explains some fascinating African notes that boast some pretty gaudy denominations.
These “inflation notes” were issued in Zimbabwe from 2006 to 2009, a period during which the country’s currency was seriously devalued.
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Starck’s notes show some crazy face values that prompt the question, how much are these notes actually worth?
Watch the #CWShowAndTell video below to find out.
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