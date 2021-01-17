Guyana to release commemorative $2,000 note in February

The northern South American country of Guyana will soon have its first $2,000 note, a commemorative note marking Guyana’s 55th anniversary of independence and made of polymer.

Although not yet published in the nation’s Official Gazette, the news was confirmed to several regional news outlets by Dr. Gobind Ganga, governor of the Bank of Guyana, who added that it should be in circulation by Feb. 14.

The new bill will be the seventh denomination for the country, joining the $20, $50, $100, $500, $1,000, and $5,000 notes. One U.S. dollar can be exchanged for 210 Guyanese dollars.

The $2,000 note issue commemorates Guyana’s 55th anniversary of independence and was expected to go into circulation last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guyana became a republic on Feb. 23, 1970.

The face conveys the theme “One Guyana,” the pet program of President Irfaan Ali, with the national flower, flag, and 55th anniversary logo. The governor said “It’s a reflection of our cohesiveness and our natural and national heritage that we want to portray.” The other side has the faces of six children, one from each of Guyana’s six ethnic groups.

Since the new issue is a commemorative note, Ganga said that a decision has not yet been made on whether it will continue to be printed. He also indicated that because of inflation, all denominations may need to be revisited. In a hint at a possible revaluation, he said Guyana may have to return to $1, $5 and $10 notes because “the currency shouldn’t be depreciating any further.”

