Guernsey seeks new note designs, plans shifts to polymer

A shift in design is likely to be accompanied by a substrate change as Guernsey considers transitioning to polymer notes.

After more than 30 years, there could be a different look to the currency of the island of Guernsey.

The States of Guernsey said it was looking for creatives to pitch their ideas for the new bailiwick banknotes. Artists and designers are being invited to submit designs to be considered.

The States said the project would be overseen by treasurer Bethan Haines, who has responsibility for Guernsey currency.

Ms. Haines said: “It has been some 30 years since our notes were last redesigned and now is the right time to update them.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

“Our notes are still printed on paper which is becoming much more difficult to source with the closure of paper mills, meaning we’ll need to move on to polymer.”

Those who are interested in submissions are encouraged to acquire a creative brief.

The family of notes for consideration include designs for a £1, £5, £10 and £20. A £50 note would be designed but “may not be put into production given the current limited usage of this denomination”, she added.

The deadline for submission is Jan. 3, 2025.

Guernsey is a self-governing dependency of the British crown and not considered a part of the United Kingdom. It has a population of 64,421 residents and the population has increased since the previous census.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.