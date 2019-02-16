The 2019 edition of the International Paper Money Show is scheduled for Kansas City, Missouri, in June. The show site is located near the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, where exhibits like this one await.

This year’s International Paper Money Show will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from June 13 to 16 at the Sheraton Kansas City Crown Center Hotel.

In addition to a bourse and multi-session auction, the annual event also labels itself “the paper money speaking event of the year.”

Show organizers are inviting talks on topics involving fiscal paper or with a tie-in to it. The presentations will be made hourly on Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15. Each speaker is allotted 50 minutes, including time for questions.

Inside Coin World: Hobo nickels endure as a form of folk art: Hobo nickels, leper colonies tokens and a religious objection to Continental Currency are among the subjects of features exclusive to the March issue of Coin World.

The organizers ask that visuals be presented using PowerPoint, and that speakers should either bring their own laptop computer or submit a disk or thumb drive prior to the show. An exhibit related to the subject is welcome in the exhibition area on the bourse floor.

The deadline for submissions is April 1. Applications should be sent to peterhuntoon@outlook.com and include (1) list of presenter(s) with contact information for each, (2) title of talk, (3) concise two or three sentence newsworthy description of the content of the talk, and (4) notification if up to three display cases for show-and-tell items are needed.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter