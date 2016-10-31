Paper Money

VIDEO: How notes were printed at BEP in 1920

A nine-second promotional video from a service called Framepool offers a rarely seen glimpse of the currency printing process in the days of four-subject sheets.

Image from screenshot taken at Framepool website.

A nine-second promotional video from a service called Framepool offers a rarely seen glimpse of the currency printing process in the days of four-subject sheets.

The clip is one of several offered for sale under the subject heading “Bureau of Engraving and Printing / Money Printing Company / Washington / USA / 1920.” It shows the work involved in printing one sheet of currency, that if you look closely enough, you will see it is from the Third Charter Period of national bank notes. The scene is a far cry from the promotional videos put out by the BEP today and is a reminder of how far things have come.  

The video is one of 13 the firm, a stock footage agency based in Munich, with offices in the United States, Britain, Spain, and France, is offering for sale. Pricing varies from a low of $169 to a high of several thousand dollars based on the intended use.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

Other clips include ones showing plate engraving, counting, inspecting, and other aspects of the production process.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

Dec 23, 2015, 7 AM

BEP launches 2016 intaglio print program in January

Paper Money

Jul 31, 2016, 4 AM

Want a billion dollars at your show? The BEP can help

Paper Money

Mar 24, 2016, 10 AM

BEP offers Founding Fathers Currency set for 2016

Community Comments

Headlines