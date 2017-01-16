Researcher may have a solution for filthy paper money
- Published: Jan 16, 2017, 4 AM
The Times of India says that a tech specialist in Bangalore has solved the filthy money problem. Rejani Krishnankutty, a medical nanotechnology worker, will discuss with the Indian government a proposal to put a “microbiocidal silver nanoparticle coating” on bank notes to disinfect them.
She said that she “found silver nanoparticle coating acted successfully against several disease causing micro-organisms like Staphylococcus aureus, E coli and pseudomonas which infect notes. Due to its anti-microbial properties, since ages silver has been used to make jewelry, water storage vessels and medicinal applications to heal wounds. Now, it has another use.”
She added that silver behaves differently as nanoparticles than it does in bulk, and, when it broken down as such, “it becomes even more efficient and effective against at least 12 species of micro-organisms.”
The practicality of the proposal was not addressed, although one reader commented that the same results could be achieved by exposure to ultraviolet light.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform