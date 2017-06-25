Georgian scientist featured on new 5-lari note
- Published: Jun 25, 2017, 5 AM
The National Bank of Georgia will issue an upgraded 5-lari note on Sept. 1.
According to a June 7 press release from the bank, the face of the brown 62- by 122-millimeter note has a large and updated portrait of the great Georgian scientist and public figure Ivane Javakhishvili, his name in Georgian characters, and “1876-1940.” In the background is a building named after him at Tbilisi State University. The denomination and lettering is in Georgian and English. The serial number is composed of two Roman letters and eight Arabic numerals. Javakhishvili is also on the old 5 lari.
The back shows the Georgian coat of arms, a painting by the Georgian painter Niko Pirosmani (Pirosmanashvili) titled Threshing, and a fragment of Niko Pirosmani’s painting A Fisherman in Red Shirt.
The bank’s website specifies 10 security features for the public’s use.
Upgraded notes of 20- and 50-lari denominations have been in circulation since Feb. 1, 2016, and an upgraded 100-lari note was released Nov. 1.
