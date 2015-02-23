George Cuhaj joins Archives International Auctions

World paper money expert George Cuhaj is now vice-president of cataloging and consignor relations at Archives International Auctions, according to Dr. Robert Schwartz, AIA president.

Cuhaj has 40 years of collecting experience. For the past 20 years he has been the editor of the Standard Catalog of World Coins and Standard Catalog of World Paper Money at Krause Publications in Iola, Wisconsin.

Prior to that he was with Stack’s Rare Coins and the American Numismatic Society as their first computer systems operator in the early 1980s.

AIA specializes in buying, selling, appraising and auctioning U.S. & world banknotes, scripophily, coins, historic documents, philatelic material and postal history, autographs and security printing ephemera.

Cuhaj is past president of the American Medallic Sculpture Association; an allied professional member of the National Sculpture Society; and a Fellow of both the American Numismatic Society and the Royal Numismatic Society. He also holds life memberships in the American Numismatic Association, Central States Numismatic Society and the Tokens and Medal Society.

He has had articles published in The Numismatist as well asThe Medal (publication of the British Art Medal Society), and several regional publications, and his art medals have been exhibited at the international exhibitions sponsored by FIDEM.

AIA’s current auction information and catalog is located on its website at www.archivesinternational.com.

For more information write to Archives International Auctions LLC, 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ, 07024. Contact can also be made by telephone at 201-944-4800 or by email at info@archivesinternational.com.