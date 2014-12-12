Gambia prepares for release of new banknote design

The Central Bank of The Gambia will unveil a new 20-dalasi commemorative polymer note sometime before the end of 2014. No other details were provided in a Nov. 18 news release by security printer De La Rue who will print the notes.

The note was designed and will be produced by De La Rue on Safeguard®, and will be the first new note to be put into circulation in The Gambia for almost 20 years.

The note's design will commemorate 20 years in office for President Dr. Yahya Abdul-Azziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh, according to the news release.

In addition to a portrait of the nation’s president, the new notes will be printed in green rather than blue. The clear window in the polymer note will have an image of a crocodile, which currently appears in the watermark of the paper 25-dalasi note.

