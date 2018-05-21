G+D Currency App available for a smartphones
- Published: May 21, 2018, 3 AM
Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH of Munich has taken currency education to a new level with its G+D Currency App. The company explains that knowledge in the security of a currency is a requirement for it to be accepted by users, and that in the digital age, reading or hearing about new security elements is no longer enough.
It has introduced a Currency App for central banks that allows people to have an interactive experience with a banknote that not only shows security features, but also replicates tactile sensations such as intaglio printing, and by tilting the phone, enables one to see features such as color-shifting inks, watermarks, and see-through effects.
Do coin doctors deserve the same scorn as is directed at counterfeiters?: A known example of a rare die variety was altered and resubmitted as new. Also in this issue, Wendell Wolka discusses how to collect inflation notes.
The Central Bank of Swaziland is one of the app’s first providers. To see a demonstration, the Lilangeni App is available as a free download at either the App Store or Google Play.
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