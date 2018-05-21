A “hidden” feature of the 100-lilangeni note of the Central Bank of Swaziland is revealed (top) in the G+D Currency App on a smartphone. The app reveals the features of modern notes in circulation.

Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH of Munich has taken currency education to a new level with its G+D Currency App. The company explains that knowledge in the security of a currency is a requirement for it to be accepted by users, and that in the digital age, reading or hearing about new security elements is no longer enough.

It has introduced a Currency App for central banks that allows people to have an interactive experience with a banknote that not only shows security features, but also replicates tactile sensations such as intaglio printing, and by tilting the phone, enables one to see features such as color-shifting inks, watermarks, and see-through effects.

The Central Bank of Swaziland is one of the app’s first providers. To see a demonstration, the Lilangeni App is available as a free download at either the App Store or Google Play.

