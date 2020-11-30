Fox to appear on next series of Canadian $5 notes

A statue honoring Terry Fox is seen in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Fox will replace Prime Minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier on the Canadian $5 note. No timeline is offered for the change.

The long-awaited change to appear on the next issue of the nation’s $5 note, as revealed in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement by the Government of Canada, will feature Terry Fox.

Fox, a native of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, was an amputee who lost a leg to cancer prior to his mission. His Marathon of Hope began in 1980 and ended when his cancer spread to his lungs. He raised $24 million for his effort. The report cites Fox’s selection as a continuing inspiration long after his death in 1981. “Through his efforts, the 22-year-old showed Canadians the difference that an ordinary person could make through sheer willpower and determination.”

In 2020, the Bank of Canada whittled down a list of 600 candidates to a group of eight. As reported by Arthur L. Friedberg in the Dec. 14, 2020, issue of Coin World, others on the list were Pitseolak Ashoona, Robertine Barry, Binaaswi, Won Alexander Cumyow, Lotta Hitschmanova, Isapo-muxika (“Crowfoot), and Onondeyoh.

Fox will replace Sir Wilfrid Laurier, who served as the nation’s Prime Minister from 1896 to 1911. Laurier will move to the $50 note, replacing William Lyon Mackenzie King, who served two terms as Prime Minister. It is unknown if King will shift to any other denomination after the change.

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No timeline is offered for completion of the changes in portraits on the $5 and $50 notes.

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