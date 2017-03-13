BEP's new Founding Fathers set features pair of notes

The America’s Founding Fathers 2017 Currency set contains Series 2013 $1 and $2 notes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with matching serial numbers beginning “2017.“

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s newest offering for collectors will go on sale at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on March 14: the America’s Founding Fathers 2017 Currency set. The set contains Series 2013 $1 and $2 notes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. George Washington has been on the $1 note and Thomas Jefferson on the $2 issue at least since the advent on the small-size currency era in 1928. The two notes in each set have matching serial numbers, each beginning with 2017. They are packaged in a tri-fold jacket and each note is protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve.

A limit of 25 sets per household is in place during the pre-release period (March 14 to 20). After the pre-release period expires (March 21), household purchase restrictions are waived. The set is limited to 5,000 items. It costs $21.95. Bulk pricing is available at $18.95 for quantities of 50 or more. This product will be offered during calendar year 2017 only.

For additional information or to purchase, visit bep.gov. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228).

These particular Washington and Jefferson portraits have a long history on American paper currency. The one of Washington is based on the famous portrait by Gilbert Stuart that was also on the large-size silver certificates and United States notes of 1923. The Jefferson portrait was on the $2 United States note from Series 1869 through Series 1917.

Why are the notes in the 2017 set ‘dated’ 2013?

As Coin World has reported in the past, unlike coins, U.S. paper money has a series year date that traditionally does not change each calendar year.

Generally, the series date changes when a denomination has a major redesign or when a new U.S. Treasury secretary is confirmed. The addition of a letter to the series date generally happens when a new United States treasurer takes office.

However, Treasury policies on series designations have changed over the decades and there is no guarantee that those policies will not change again.