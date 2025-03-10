Former Tenino mayor views historic wooden money display

Thurston County (Wash.) Commissioner Wayne Fournier was mayor of Tenino during the COVID pandemic and spearheaded a return to wooden money for the community, which is now on display at the Smithsonian.

One of the featured exhibits at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is “The Value of Money,” which provides visitors with educational experiences that include unique forms of money.

Recently, Wayne Fournier, current Thurston County (Washington) Commissioner and former mayor of Tenino, had the opportunity to visit the display, where he was re-acquainted with a familiar initiative.

The exhibit features Tenino’s 2020 COVID wooden money alongside the original wooden currency printed in 1932, demonstrating how an innovative, community-driven solution from the Great Depression was revitalized to address the challenges of the 2020 pandemic. The initiative received national and international attention, symbolizing not just local economic action, but also the power of community leadership in times of adversity.

“As one of the leaders behind this initiative, I take great pride in seeing our community’s resourcefulness and determination recognized on a national stage,” said Fournier. “The COVID wooden money was not just a call for local economic action; they were a symbol of Tenino’s unity and strength. It’s humbling to see this initiative — originally designed to support our local community — now acknowledged as an important part of American history.”

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Fournier’s leadership ensured the success of the project, using the printing press that had first printed wooden money nearly 90 years earlier. The new Tenino Wooden Money, issued in the form of $25 notes, quickly became a symbol of hope and resilience, offering tangible support to local businesses while also preserving a significant piece of Tenino’s history.

The original Tenino Wooden Money story began in December 1931, when the Citizens Bank of Tenino failed during the Great Depression, leaving local businesses and residents without access to their funds. In response, Don Major, Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and publisher of the Tenino Independent newspaper, proposed creating local scrip using his newspaper’s press. Citizens could exchange up to 25% of their frozen bank accounts for this locally printed currency, which could be used to support local businesses.

“Walking through the display, I was struck by how this humble wooden money tells a story far greater than their material might suggest. In a time when traditional currency systems struggled to support our local economy, we in Tenino turned to innovation, not once but twice. The wooden money was more than just a makeshift economic tool; they were a symbol of unity, resilience, and the extraordinary spirit of local leadership. Each piece on display is a tangible reminder of how our community came together to support one another in the face of unprecedented adversity,” added Fournier.

The inclusion of Tenino’s COVID wooden money at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History highlights how creative, community-driven solutions can solve problems during times of crisis. This national recognition serves as a reminder of the importance of local leadership and grassroots efforts in shaping history.

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