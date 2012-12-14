Firm set to sell Chinese notes

Archives International Auctions will be showing lots from its auction of the Allen Berk Collection of Rare Chinese Banknotes, in New York City and Hong Kong.

AIA is scheduled to auction the note collection Jan. 26 to 28 in Hong Kong, along with other lots from various consignors, in association with Dynasty Auctions Co. Ltd., whose offerings include stamps. The other lots in the AIA portion of the auction will include Chinese, Asian and worldwide notes, coins and other paper collectibles.

The auction will be held at the Harbour Plaza North Point Hotel at 665 King’s Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

The initial lot viewing will be offered during the Jan. 10 to 13 New York International Numismatic Convention. NYINC will be held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

In addition to showing lots during the New York City convention, lot viewing will also be available Jan. 23 to 25 at Dynasty’s offices in Hong Kong at Stanhope House; at the Harbour Plaza North Point Hotel Jan. 26, for the notes and coins; and Jan. 27 and 28 for the stamps only.

More than 800 lots of rare notes from China, Hong Kong and other countries, including a large selection of American Bank Note Co. specimens and proofs, along with many world notes from Japan, South America and other countries, will be offered.

For more information, contact Robert Schwartz at Archives International Auctions by telephone at 201-944-4800 or email him at info@archivesinternational.com.

More information will also be available at the website www.archivesinternational.com. ¦