Ireland is the ninth country to have a bank note issued in its name with a face value of zero euros. The note was released by a company in Galway called Euro Note Souvenir.

Its face has a picture of a Celtic harp and a map of Ireland showing its counties. It was printed by Oberthur Fiduciaire in Switzerland, an official Euro bank note printer, and is made of 100 percent cotton paper. It features a standard watermark, hologram, microprinting, security thread, and symbols that appear only under UV light, as on legal tender euro notes.

The issuing company says the €0 concept already exists in France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal. The faux paper money is made with the approval of the European Central Bank.

The company offers the note at its website for €4.99 each, but wants to expand its market to souvenir and gift shops, since it expects the Irish note to be as popular with Ireland’s tourists as the other souvenir notes are in their locales.

It also proposes personalized €0 notes for tourist and visitor sites in Ireland. The firm says, “The note can be personalized with a picture of an attraction, event or building,” such as “a museum or a zoo, and marketed to visitors and tourists via an ATM-like machine or counter displays. All that is needed for the production of the personalized banknote is a photo, an image or drawing of what should appear on it.”

