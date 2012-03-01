Firm adds to inventory of financial documents

George H. LaBarre Galleries Inc. in Hollis, N.H., has added many new collectible financial documents to its website recently.

Among the new items are:

• A stock certificate for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad Co. issued in 1888 to Mabel G. Bell, wife of inventor Alexander Graham Bell.

• A 1901 Kansas City, Mexico & Orient Railway Co. stock certificate signed by Lady Mary Inverclyde, widow of Cunard Steamship Line owner Lord Inverclyde. Lady Mary christened the RMS Lusitania in June 1906.

• An 1876 Northern Pacific Railroad Co. stock certificate signed by financiers Jay Cooke and C.D. Barney.

• An 1866 stock certificate signed by John Work Garrett, coin collector, banker, philanthropist and president of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, for his railroad company.

