Final Canadian paper money vignette Proof silver $5 coin available
- Published: Feb 24, 2015, 4 AM
The final issue in the Royal Canadian Mint’s four-coin series honoring vignettes from Canadian money is now available.
The Proof .9999 fine silver $5 coin showing a vignette from notes issued by Barclays Bank in Montreal was released Feb. 3.
The reverse of the coin shows the vignette that was used for $5, $10 and $20 notes beginning in 1929, and for new smaller $5 and $10 notes in 1935.
Painted by Alonzo Earl Foringer and engraved by Robert Savage, the vignette features a female allegorical figure gazing at a globe, with a winged disc in her hand. The design is symbolic of the bank’s expansion into Canada at the time.
The new coin weighs 23.17 grams, measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 8,500 pieces.
It retails for $69.95 Canadian from the RCM.
U.S. distributors offer the coin at fixed prices in U.S. funds.
Gatewest Coins sells the coin online for $55.95 in U.S. funds. Talisman Coins sells the coin for $54.95 U.S.
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