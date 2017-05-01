Fiji celebrates rugby gold medal win with new note

This is the first Fiji bank note on which one side is oriented horizontally but the other side vertically.

Two million pieces of a legal tender, circulating $7 commemorative bank note celebrating Fiji’s gold medal in the Rugby Sevens competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics were released by the Reserve Bank of Fiji on April 21.

The primary color is blue, corresponding to Fiji’s flag. An action portrait of Rugby Sevens Olympic Captain Osea Kolinisau is its main image, with the nation’s flag in the background. Also shown, in smaller detail, is coach Ben Ryan sitting in the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, as well as a diagram of a play. The reverse of the bank note features a group portrait of the Fiji Rugby Sevens gold-winning Olympians with the prime minister of Fiji, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, and team officials.

Optically Variable Ink is used on the face of the note in the form of a round gold patch, depicting the gold medal, with the Reserve Bank of Fiji logo added along with the year 2016.

The note also features a see-through feature duplicating some of the note’s printed designs and a watermark showing Olympian Savenaca Rawaca in motion with a rugby ball. The see-through feature is oval-shaped with white rings around it depicting a moving rugby ball.

The note was printed by Oberthur Fiduciaire in France.

A million companion 50-cent coins were also issued.