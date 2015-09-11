Fifth Wall Street Collectors Bourse, ‘event for lovers' nears

An auction by Archives International is scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Wall Street Collectors Bourse in the gallery of the Museum of American Finance, the same venue as seen for this 2012 auction.

The fifth Wall Street Collectors Bourse will be held this year from Oct. 22 to 24 at the Museum of American Finance, 48 Wall St., New York City.

Show sponsors call it “a numismatic event for lovers of financial history.” Although small in size, with space limited to only 33 tables, the event will offer paper money, stocks and bonds, photographs, autographs, and ephemera, as well as coins and medals. Archives International will conduct an auction of financial memorabilia on Saturday, Oct. 24, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The museum venue is one of the more unusual ones for a trade show and is an added attraction in itself for anyone who attends. The Museum of American Finance calls itself the nation’s only independent museum dedicated to preserving, exhibiting, and teaching about American finance and financial history. The interactive exhibit “America in Circulation” features 250 examples of American paper money from colonial times to the present.

Admission to the museum normally costs $8 but is free for bourse attendees from 10 to 4 on all three days of the show. Public show hours are 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

