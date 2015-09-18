A newly found Series 1902 $10 Red Seal note of the Pingree National Bank of Ogden (Utah) brings the total number of this issue known from the state to just six.

The highlight of an Oct. 24 auction will be an Uncirculated Series 1875 $5 First Charter Period note (Charter 2179, Friedberg 401) from the First National Bank of Colorado Springs (Colorado Territory).

Fast on the heels of the Manifest Auctions July sale, which set records for both Georgia and Kansas national bank notes, the firm is preparing to offer another fresh crop of newly discovered nationals in its Oct. 24 auction in Greenville, S.C.

The highlight of the auction will be an Uncirculated Series 1875 $5 First Charter Period note (Charter 2179, Friedberg 401) from the First National Bank of Colorado Springs (Colorado Territory). This is only the second territorial known from the city with the other one being a low grade example in the American Numismatic Association museum. Manifest gives the offered note an estimate of $60,000 to $80,000.

A newly found Series 1902 $10 Red Seal note of the Pingree National Bank of Ogden (Utah) brings the total number of this issue known from the state to just six. This one, a Choice Fine example from the bank (Charter 7296, F-613), is estimated in the $40,000 range.

Several other nationals should also break the $10,000 barrier. Two of them are from banks unreported until now. The first is a well-worn First Charter $1 note from Missouri, from the National Exchange Bank of Jefferson City (Charter 2055, F-382). It is one of those rare cases where its low condition is irrelevant in comparison to its rarity. The other is a $10 Blue Seal note from the First National Bank of Greenup, Ill. (Charter 6191).

New to the census of Indiana notes is a Series 1902 $5 serial number 1 Red Seal note from the Fairland National Bank (Charter 8337, F-589). Also newly discovered from California is a $10 Blue Seal note from the First National Bank of Van Nuys (Charter 10168) that is just the second note identified for the one-bank town. It is expected to sell in the area of $25,000 in Very Fine condition, a grade higher than the other known example.

The auction will also have a mix of graded large-size type notes, many $500 notes and $1,000 issues, as well as a small but select group of Canadian and foreign bank notes. More information is available on the firm’s website.