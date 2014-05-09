Extremely rare Australian note in May 20 AIA auction
- Published: May 9, 2014, 10 AM
An extremely rare Commonwealth of Australia 1974 $50 specimen note, to be offered in a May 20 auction by Archives International Auctions, is estimated to bring $8,000 to $16,000.
The note is graded by Paper Money Guaranty as Choice About Uncirculated 58 Net with a notation of being “previously mounted,” according to the catalog.
Other lots will include selections from the “Scarsdale Collection” of modern African bank notes as well as additional selections from the Hamtramck Collection, which was assembled by a career military officer over a 50-year period from the 1940s to the 1990s, to include worldwide bank notes.
A selection of rare U.S. and worldwide bank notes, scripophily and security printing ephemera will also be offered.
The auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the firm’s offices, located at 1580 Lemoine Ave, Suite 7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5600. Live Internet or absentee bidding will be available on the firm’s website.
Bidders can pre-register for live internet or absentee bidding by going to the website. The catalog is online at the website.
For more information about the auction or bidding online, telephone the firm at 201-944-4800, or send an email to info@archivesinternational.com.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio