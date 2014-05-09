Extremely rare Australian note in May 20 AIA auction

This extremely rare Commonwealth of Australia 1974 $50 specimen note will be offered in a May 20 auction by Archives International Auctions. The note is estimated to bring $8,000 to $16,000.

The note is graded by Paper Money Guaranty as Choice About Uncirculated 58 Net with a notation of being “previously mounted,” according to the catalog.

Other lots will include selections from the “Scarsdale Collection” of modern African bank notes as well as additional selections from the Hamtramck Collection, which was assembled by a career military officer over a 50-year period from the 1940s to the 1990s, to include worldwide bank notes.

A selection of rare U.S. and worldwide bank notes, scripophily and security printing ephemera will also be offered.

The auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the firm’s offices, located at 1580 Lemoine Ave, Suite 7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5600. Live Internet or absentee bidding will be available on the firm’s website.

The catalog is online at the website.

For more information about the auction or bidding online, telephone the firm at 201-944-4800, or send an email to info@archivesinternational.com.

