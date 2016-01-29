Paper Money

Estonian street artist tempts passersby with fantasy notes in ATM

The ersatz ATM is the work of street artist Edward von Lõngus. It is not a traditional ATM, but rather a clear-sided box into which visitors can stick their arm and remove a sample note also designed by the artist.

Bank notes as art have become a trend, the latest example an exhibit in Tallinn, Estonia, that allows people to take imaginary bank notes from an ATM.

The ersatz ATM is the work of Edward von Lõngus, a street artist many locals call the Estonian Banksy, in reference to the famed English artist of the same genre.

It is not a traditional ATM, but rather a clear-sided box into which visitors can stick an arm and remove a sample note also designed by the artist.

The installation opened for a month on July 1 in Tallinn’s Solaris gallery as part of the Tallinn Biennial. It has what some may consider a subversive bent. The work is described as meant “to show people dancing with a new death — a money god, who is worshiped in the same way by all countries and nations, regardless of cultural background or image of God.”

