Estonian street artist tempts passersby with fantasy notes in ATM

The ersatz ATM is the work of Edward von Lõngus, a street artist many locals call the Estonian Banksy, in reference to the famed English artist of the same genre.

It is not a traditional ATM, but rather a clear-sided box into which visitors can stick an arm and remove a sample note also designed by the artist.

The installation opened for a month on July 1 in Tallinn’s Solaris gallery as part of the Tallinn Biennial. It has what some may consider a subversive bent. The work is described as meant “to show people dancing with a new death — a money god, who is worshiped in the same way by all countries and nations, regardless of cultural background or image of God.”

