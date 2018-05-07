Among the $2 notes with third printing errors from the Doris A. Bart Collection are a Series 1976 Federal Reserve note with with the overprinting on the back and not on the face.

The International Paper Money Show will be held at the Sheraton Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, for the second time from June 7 to 10. The bourse area will be open Thursday, June 7 from noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission for the three days is $7 per person or $20 per family.

An educational program will start at 10 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The 11 speakers will offer presentations on subjects including counterfeit notes, world paper money, and a range of topics devoted to the paper money of the United States.

The Lyn Knight auction will have world and U.S. sessions. A highlight of the latter, on June 8, will be a stand-alone catalog offering the Doris A. Bart Collection of $2 United States paper money errors, type notes, autographs, and fancy numbers. Bart assembled what is being called “the finest collection of misprints on the two dollar denomination over a period of four decades.” She is the second person in history to own inverted overprints on all three series dates of United States notes — 1928, 1953, and 1963 — including the unique 1928D note and the extremely rare 1953 note.

The collection also includes several large-size errors, with a few tracing their pedigree to the Albert A. Grinnell sales of the 1940s. Other large-size errors include what is billed as “America’s $3 Bill” — the Series 1918 $2/$1 double-denomination note.

Small-size errors in the Bart Collection run the gamut from a wildly doubled overprinted Series 1976 Federal Reserve note, spectacular printed folds, rare examples of the missing first printing (blank back), and notes with the third printing (overprint) on the back.

The collection of $2 large-size type notes covers every major design type of the denomination from 1862 to 1917, including the Series 1896 “Educational Note” and a “Lazy Deuce” national bank note.

Additional information on the sale and show can be found on the firm’s website.