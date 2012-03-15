Error coins, paper money in Jim's Coins and Stamps

U.S. coin and paper money errors are offered in the latest mail-bid sale (J-50) conducted by Jim’s Coins & Stamps in Madison, Wis.

Among the errors offered in the sale are a double-struck 1999 Anthony dollar, struck 75 percent off center, graded Mint State 66 by ANACS (Lot 5), and a 1969 Lincoln cent struck on a 1966 Roosevelt dime, graded MS-67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. (Lot 61).

Overall, the mail-bid sale is composed of 594 lots. Bidding on items in the sale closes April 1.

To bid on items, mail bids to Jim’s Coins & Stamps, Hilldale Shopping Center, 702 N. Midvale Blvd., B-2, Madison, WI 53705, telephone the firm at 608-233-2118 or email Jim’s at jimscoins@sbcglobal.net. ¦