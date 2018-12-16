Egypt is one of many nations to adopt polymer notes. Shown is the current version of the denomination, made of traditional paper.

Egypt’s current paper 10-pound note, shown, will be replaced with a polymer version by 2020.

Egypt will add its name to the list of polymer bank note issuers by 2020.

Tarek Amer, governor of the Central Bank of Egypt told the Middle East News Agency on Dec. 5 that the goal was to “help ease cash movement in the Egyptian markets, reduce printing costs and improve the quality of notes.” He also mentioned added longevity.

Inside Coin World: Correspondence confirms Weinman models: A researcher of poet Wallace Stevens turns his attention to a numismatic mystery: Who modeled for the Winged Liberty Head dime and Walking Liberty half dollar?

He added that the 10-pound denomination would be the first one printed, and that it would not be produced in Cairo, but in the nation’s new, not-yet-named, administrative capital now under construction about 25 miles east of there.

No information on the design was provided.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter