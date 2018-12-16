Egypt to convert to polymer notes
- Published: Dec 16, 2018, 3 AM
Egypt will add its name to the list of polymer bank note issuers by 2020.
Tarek Amer, governor of the Central Bank of Egypt told the Middle East News Agency on Dec. 5 that the goal was to “help ease cash movement in the Egyptian markets, reduce printing costs and improve the quality of notes.” He also mentioned added longevity.
He added that the 10-pound denomination would be the first one printed, and that it would not be produced in Cairo, but in the nation’s new, not-yet-named, administrative capital now under construction about 25 miles east of there.
No information on the design was provided.
