ECCB completes transition to polymer with new $5 note

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank issued a polymer $5 bank note on March 22 to eventually replace the paper version of the same denomination.

The ECCB is the currency authority representing all the central banks of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, except for those of the British Virgin Islands and Martinique. Its members are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It headquarters are in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. The EC dollar has been pegged to the U.S. dollar at a rate of $2.70 to $1 since July 7, 1976.

The issue of the $5 denomination completes the polymer series that also includes $10, $20, $50, and $100 notes. They were issued starting in May 2019 with the $50.

All notes are printed in a vertical format on both sides. Each value is in a different color. The common face has a bust of Queen Elizabeth II and a green-throated carib, a species of hummingbird. The $5 note is green with a back illustrating Trafalgar Falls in Dominica at the top, and Admiral’s House in Antigua below.

The polymer and paper notes will co-circulate indefinitely.

