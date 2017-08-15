Early marbled note featured in Early American sale

This type of George Washington inaugural button is currently unlisted in standard references.

This Continental Currency $20 note of May 10, 1775, is a key issue for inclusion in a representative set of early American paper currency.

The marbled paper on which this Continental Currency $20 note of May 10, 1775, was printed, was supplied by Benjamin Franklin.

A May 10, 1775, Continental Currency $20 note printed on rectangular, marbled border paper provided by Benjamin Franklin highlights the Aug. 26 online auction by Early American History Auctions Inc.

The Friedberg CC-9 note, as attributed in Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, is graded Very Fine 35 by PCGS Currency. It carries an estimate of $10,000 to $12,000.

New information on the 1866-S No Motto coins: Also in our last weekly issue of the month, John Kraljevich Jr. goes into what George Washington's ledger revealed, including how many gold doubloons he had on hand.

According to the Early American auction cataloger's description, the unique design type is essential for any collector seeking to assemble a representative collection of American paper money.

The note is printed on special paper with a marbled left border on the face. The paper was provided to the Continental Congress by Franklin.

The note is signed by Joseph Sims Jr.

The design type was chosen to grace the cover of the fifth edition of Eric P. Newman’s classic reference, Early Paper Money of America.

Washingtion inaugural button

Offered in Very Fine condition is an undated (1789) George Washington inaugural button that is unlisted in standard references.

An American eagle is engraved on the obverse without inscription star or border. The original shank on the reverse is intact on the 34-millimeter button.

According to the lot description, “This circa 1789 Inaugural Patriotic Design may have been made at that time to possibly about 1801. Unlisted, this Heraldic Eagle Design George Washington Inaugural Button is similar in ways to Albert WI-2, yet it does not have a banner or any stars around the Eagle’s head. Partial inscription in the plain back reads 'Plated' which may indicate a c. 1801 manufacture date.”

The estimate is $8,000 to $12,000.

Talbot, Allum & Lee

New York merchants Talbot, Allum & Lee distributed large number of English-made coppers in circulation in 1794 and 1795. ONE CENT appears on the 1794 token, but is absent from the 1795 issue.

The obverse depicts a stanfing allegorical figure holding a pole topped by a Liberty cap.

The reverse depicts a three-masted ship. This piece is the variety inscribed NEW YORK in the field above the ship.

The common 1794 edge device reads PAYABLE AT THE STORE OF while for the 1795 issue the inscription was changed to WE PROMISE TO PAY THE BEARER ONE CENT.

Rare examples of both dates exist without an edge inscription. The Professional Coin Grading Service Extremely Fine 45 1794 example offered bears a plain edge. The number of 1794 examples reported extant with plain edge is believed to be three or four.

A 20 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing price of each lot won frpm the 301 lots offered..