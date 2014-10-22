Doyle New York offers notes in Oct. 27 auction

This Series 1928 $1 Legal Tender (United States) note will be among the lots of U.S. and world paper money offered Oct. 27 by Doyle New York, Auctioneers and Appraisers.

A Series 1928 $1 Legal Tender (United States) note will be among the lots of U.S. and world paper money offered by Doyle New York, Auctioneers and Appraisers in its Oct. 27 auction at its offices in New York City.



The note is graded Crisp Uncirculated, well-centered by the auction firm.



It bears a pre-sale estimate of $400 to $500.

Also to be offered is a 1912 $5 banknote from China with a portrait of Emperor Huang-ti with the back of the note stamped SHANGHAI. The note is graded Extremely Fine by the auction firm. It bears a pre-sale estimate of $3,000 to $5,000.

The note was deaccessioned from the New York City Bar Association Archives.

For more information about the auction visit Doyle New York’s website, or email the firm, or telephone it at 212-427-2730.