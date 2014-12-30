Doyle New York is accepting consignments for its April auction

Consignments are currently being accepted by Doyle New York for its April 28, 2015, auction of U.S. and world paper money, coins and stamps.

Specialists are available to discuss the sale of a single item or an entire collection with collectors.

For more information, telephone Norman Scrivener at 212-427-4141, ext. 260, or email coins@DoyleNewYork.com. The firm’s website is located at www.doylenewyork.com.

