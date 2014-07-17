Double denomination note in Heritage ANA auction

One of the most wanted types of error notes is a double-denomination error. This Series 1974 Federal Reserve note has a $20 design on the face and a $10 design on the back. It will be offered in Heritage Auctions Currency Platinum Night Auction Aug. 5 to 11.

A double-denomination note – known as the “king of errors” — will be among the lots of U.S. paper money to be offered in the Currency Platinum Night Auction by Heritage Auctions Aug. 5 to 11 in Rosemont, Ill.

The Series 1974 $20 Federal Reserve note face design with a $10 FRN back design will be offered during Heritage’s auction at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.

The note is among the lots posted online at the Heritage website. Bidding begins approximately July 17.

The note is graded Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality by PCGS Currency. The note “has been softly folded once down the center,” according to the catalog description.

The last $20/$10 double-denomination note the firm sold was graded 64 Exceptional Paper Quality by Paper Money Guaranty and realized $27,600 at the Florida United Numismatists convention auction in January 2011 in Tampa.

For more information about the note or other paper money lots, visit the Heritage website or call the firm at 877-437-4824.