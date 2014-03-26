1912 Canada $5 note with train vignette in April 24, 2014 auction

A vignette of the passenger train Ocean Limited is depicted on the face of a 1912 $5 Dominion of Canada note. The back design features intricate lathework. This note will be offered April 24, 2014, by Heritage Auctions during the Central State Numismatic Society's convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

More than 700 lots of world notes will be offered April 24, 2014, during the Heritage World Currency Signature Auction scheduled during the Central States Numismatic Association 75th Anniversary Convention April 23 to 26 in Schaumburg, Ill. The auction will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, in Schaumburg.

Among the lots to be offered is a a 1912 $5 Dominion of Canada note that just invites collectors to climb aboard the passenger train Ocean Limited and travel through the Wentworth Valley in Nova Scotia. The vignette of the train is on the face of the note.

The original train made its first run July 3, 1904, along the Intercolonial Railway, through the Cobequid Hills of northwest Nova Scotia. The railway operated from 1872 through 1918.

The back design features intricate lathework. The note was graded by PCGS Currency as Gem New 66 Premium Paper Quality.

According to the catalog, this note is one of three Dominion of Canada “Train” notes offered in the auction and is described as “a touch nicer” than the other two. It is estimated to bring between $7,000 and $9,000 at auction.

For more information about the upcoming auction and to view lots, visit Heritage Auctions at www.ha.com or telephone the firm at 800-872-6467.