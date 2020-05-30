Paper Money

Dominican Republic releases a new 500-peso bank note with added security

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic issued a new 500-peso bank note, designated Series 2017, on June 1.

Images courtesy of Central Bank of the Dominican Republic.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic issued a new 500-peso bank note, designated Series 2017, on June 1. The note is part of an international trend in which the outward appearance is nearly the same as the note it is replacing, but visual security elements are updated.

Dominican Today describes the change as an isotope, or visual symbol of the bank printed in optically-variable magnetic ink in the upper-right part of the face, next to the busts of Doña Salomé Ureña de Henríquez and Don Pedro Henríquez Ureña.

Integrated into the element is the logo of the bank and a vertical numerical representation of the face value. The ink changes color from gold to green and has an effect that is meant to give a sensation of undulating sand.

The exchange value of 500 pesos is approximately $8.90 in U.S. dollars.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

May 30, 2020, 8 AM

Bulgaria places upgraded 10-lev bank note into circulation

Paper Money

Sep 3, 2017, 6 AM

New Hungarian note to depict historic gold coin

Paper Money

Oct 1, 2018, 3 AM

Caribbean banks to issue new joint currency series

Community Comments

Headlines