Dominican Republic releases a new 500-peso bank note with added security

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic issued a new 500-peso bank note, designated Series 2017, on June 1. The note is part of an international trend in which the outward appearance is nearly the same as the note it is replacing, but visual security elements are updated.

Dominican Today describes the change as an isotope, or visual symbol of the bank printed in optically-variable magnetic ink in the upper-right part of the face, next to the busts of Doña Salomé Ureña de Henríquez and Don Pedro Henríquez Ureña.

Integrated into the element is the logo of the bank and a vertical numerical representation of the face value. The ink changes color from gold to green and has an effect that is meant to give a sensation of undulating sand.

The exchange value of 500 pesos is approximately $8.90 in U.S. dollars.

