Disposing of a collection shouldn't be taboo subject

One writer says the topic of how to dispose of a collection needs to be part of coin clubs’ educational efforts.

Henry Brasco writes what he describes as a “rudimentary study about disposing of a collection” in the March-April issue of Paper Money published by the Society of Paper Money Collectors.

“This is a subject that appears never to have been written about in coin magazines nor discussed at any coin club that I have been a member of during the past 40-plus years,” Brasco writes. “Certainly it cannot be a forbidden subject. Usually whenever a death occurs, sometimes a club member may mention that some coins may become available although no direct request for a sale has been made or an appraisal was heard.”

In Brasco’s research on the topic he noticed advertisements by dealers seeking to buy “U.S., gold or silver [coins], ancients, paper currency without regard to the size of the collections. Some dealers specialized in estates or inheritances with all inclusive or ‘for consignment only’. There were also numerous pages of classified ads by dealers and individuals selling coins.”

“After all the debating and worrying, the bottom line on selling a collection is what a willing buyer thinks the collection is worth. And for the seller, what are we willing to sell them [for] just to get rid of” the objects in the collection, Brasco writes.

In some of the other articles, a history of Hillsborough Bank in Amherst, New Hampshire, is offered by Q. David Bowers; James A. Simek and Peter Huntoon write about the Series 1929 replacement national bank notes; Karl Sanford Kabelac writes two articles about woman bank presidents; and Jamie Yakes writes about several series of $1 notes.

For more information about the society, visit its website at www.spmc.org. ¦